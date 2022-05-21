YouTube Gold: That’s Right, You’re Not From Texas

Lyle Lovett has carved out an interesting musical career. He is country, yet he pokes fun at convention a lot and tweaks the establishment enough that it took years for him to be accepted.

Yet he’s not confined to country. Somewhat like fellow Texan Willie Nelson, he goes where his muse takes him.

Lovett has delved into blues, swing, gospel and jazz to find his inner gold.

Who else could have written songs like North Dakota or Nobody Loves Me Like My Baby?

Or the playfully bizarre Church?

Through all his music his personality comes through: deeply shy, playful, yet with dark corners he’s willing to explore.

And like most natives of the Lone Star State, Texas is always present and never more so than in his swinging Texas Wants You Anyway.

This song takes a cue from old Western Swing but also jazzes it up substantially, ironic for a guy who said change is the hardest thing for him to accept.

At the end, as is so often the case for Lovett, his passions and influences come together to make something else entirely his own.

Bonus: here’s a great reaction video from someone who had no idea who Lyle Lovett is. Not surprisingly, he can’t quite figure out where to slot him.