Some Duke NBA Draft Notes And Links

Check out the news on Mark Williams

By JD King
/ new
Texas Tech v Duke
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Mark Williams #15 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The best part about the NBA Draft is the stuff we’ll never see. There’s a lot of gamesmanship. Teams talking their favorites down or puffing someone up so they can get who they really want.

The public stuff, of course, is designed for our consumption. So here we see a nice link from Mike DeCourcy about Trevor Keels, who, as we expected/hoped, has really cut his body fat tremendously.

There’s also a link about Mark Williams, who stunned people when he was measured. He came out at 7-2 (in shoes) with a 7-6.5 wingspan, and 9-9 standing reach, which means he can grab the rim on his tippy-toes.

The only guy who ever topped that standing reach?

Tacko Fall.

Also check out Eric Musselman’s comments on Paolo Banchero in the last link.

