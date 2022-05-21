Some Duke NBA Draft Notes And Links

The best part about the NBA Draft is the stuff we’ll never see. There’s a lot of gamesmanship. Teams talking their favorites down or puffing someone up so they can get who they really want.
The public stuff, of course, is designed for our consumption. So here we see a nice link from Mike DeCourcy about Trevor Keels, who, as we expected/hoped, has really cut his body fat tremendously.
There’s also a link about Mark Williams, who stunned people when he was measured. He came out at 7-2 (in shoes) with a 7-6.5 wingspan, and 9-9 standing reach, which means he can grab the rim on his tippy-toes.
The only guy who ever topped that standing reach?
Tacko Fall.
Also check out Eric Musselman’s comments on Paolo Banchero in the last link.
- Mark Williams posted some eye-popping measurements at the draft combine
- Duke’s Trevor Keels shows how to ‘test the waters’ at NBA Draft Combine, but getting picked is the tricky part
- Who should go No. 1 in the NBA Draft? We asked Eric Musselman to rank the top 3 candidates
