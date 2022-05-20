 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum, Boston Roll In Game 2

And evens the series 1-1.

By JD King
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Max Strus #31 and Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
After losing to the Miami Heat in Game 1, Boston came out ready for revenge in Game 2, routing Miami 127-102.

It could have been worse - Boston was up by as much as 34.

Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum, who was called out by his coach for poor play in Game 1, responded with 27 points on 8-13 from the floor including 4-6 on threes. He also had five rebounds and five assists and helped defend Miami’s Jimmy Butler.

