Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum, Boston Roll In Game 2

After losing to the Miami Heat in Game 1, Boston came out ready for revenge in Game 2, routing Miami 127-102.
It could have been worse - Boston was up by as much as 34.
Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum, who was called out by his coach for poor play in Game 1, responded with 27 points on 8-13 from the floor including 4-6 on threes. He also had five rebounds and five assists and helped defend Miami’s Jimmy Butler.
- 7 takeaways as Celtics demolish Heat in Game 2 following Marcus Smart’s return
- Celtics drub Heat in Game 2, even Eastern Conference Finals
- Jayson Tatum: “I was proud of the way we responded”
- NBA: Tatum scorches Heat as Celtics square series
- EM - Result Celtics vs. Heat, Takeaways: Jayson Tatum, Boston even rolls into Eastern Conference Finals in Game 2
- The Top 5 Plays from Game 2 Between the Celtics and Heat
- Deuce Tatum celebrates Celtics’ Game 2 win over Heat in locker room
- Nightly Notable: Jayson Tatum
- Celtics vs. Heat score, takeaways: Jayson Tatum, Boston roll in Game 2 to even Eastern Conference finals
- Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart ignite Game 2 blowout of Miami Heat
- What Stood Out from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics Win Decisively, Tying the Series as it Heads to Boston
Loading comments...