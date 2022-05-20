Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum, Boston Roll In Game 2

After losing to the Miami Heat in Game 1, Boston came out ready for revenge in Game 2, routing Miami 127-102.

It could have been worse - Boston was up by as much as 34.

Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum, who was called out by his coach for poor play in Game 1, responded with 27 points on 8-13 from the floor including 4-6 on threes. He also had five rebounds and five assists and helped defend Miami’s Jimmy Butler.