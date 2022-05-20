Trevor Keels Draft Update

Of Duke’s five NBA Draft candidates, Trevor Keels is probably the one with the most uncertain destiny.

He was superb at times for Duke this past season, but injuries slowed him in the latter part of the season, and Jeremy Roach was playing well so he came off the bench at the end.

But he still showed a lot.

In the draft so far, while he has made an impression in some ways, his numbers aren’t that impressive: his vertical is not great and the agility drills didn’t go that well.

He can improve those things though. Keels was effective at his Duke weight, but we could see him getting that down and that translating nicely on the court.

But Paolo Banchero tweeted out that Keels had a solid workout and basketball isn’t always about athleticism.

Certainly he could stick. Here’s what he said the Raleigh News & Observer about his draft process so far: ‘

“Whatever the information is, if I’m comfortable with that information, if I’m happy with that information, then I’ll make a decision. But right now, I’m just kind of just focusing on what’s happening right now. You can’t really think about that and can’t be one foot in, one foot out. Coach Scheyer knows I’m 100% committed to this right now. I’m not worried about that. He supports me for that...I love coach Scheyer. Our relationship is unbelievable. I told him that when the time comes, we’ll sit down and have a real conversation and go through everything and make a decision.”