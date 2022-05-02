Isaiah Wong Clears That Whole NIL Thing Up

The Isaiah Wong NIL kerfuffle is over, with Wong saying he would not be entering the portal. He also issued this statement:

“The recent statements made without any authorization on my behalf do not reflect my views and in no way was I willing to jeopardize my relationship with LifeWallet or the University of Miami. After discussing the matter with my family I was able to clarify mif [sic] intentions and resolve any misunderstandings with both organizations and have since agreed to move forward with established agreements made prior to any confusion. My priority is to act with the highest level of character and integrity. Any further statements will be made by me personally.”

Maybe it’s just us, but it sounds to us like his NIL agent, Adam Papas got way ahead of where Wong wanted to be, and this was Wong’s way of reeling it all back in.

But while it may be the first time this comes up, it’s not going to be the last. And since the NCAA wants to pass the problem off to Congress, there’s a pretty good chance the whole mess gets stupider before common sense eventually kicks in.