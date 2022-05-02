Brotherhood Playoff Action: Grayson Over Jayson & Memphis Falls To Golden State

In Sunday's Brotherhood Playoff Action, Golden State beat Memphis to take a 1-0 lead while Milwaukee took down the Boston Celtics to go up 1-0 in that series.
Playing against a historically great backcourt, Tyus Jones came off the bench and scored just two points in 12 minutes. But odds of playing against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson means you’d have to focus mostly on defense anyway.
In the earlier Jayson vs. Grayson game, Milwaukee won 101-89, holding Boston to 33.3 percent. Jayson Tatum was held to 21 points and just 6-18 from the floor.
For the Bucks, Grayson Allen finished with 11 points on 4-9 from the floor and 3-6 on threes. Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up a triple double with 24 points, 13 boards and 12 assists.
Speaking of Allen, we said a while back that Milwaukee fans would (eventually) forgive him for gutting Wisconsin in 2015 when they realized how hard he plays.
He still gets booed everywhere he goes and his teammates, hilariously, have decided to make that part of his daily routine. Call it desensitization therapy.
- Jayson Tatum Confident In Jaylen Brown Despite Poor Game 1 Performance
- “Giannis Antetokounmpo is like Shaq with handles, but can make free throws!”
- “Aww s—t!! We all had a rough night, but I got all the faith in Jaylen Brown”
- Jrue Holiday shares a simple tactic to contain Jayson Tatum
- 5 key takeaways from Game 1 between the Bucks & Celtics
- Here’s What Jayson Tatum Said After The Celtics Lost Game 1 To The Bucks
- Bucks’ Grayson Allen: Solid production in winAllen amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday’s 101-89 win over the Celtics.
- Grayson Allen with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics
- After all the ups and downs, D’Angelo Russell should go and Jordan McLaughlin should stay (and what about Tyus Jones)?
- 2022 NBA Playoffs: Looking at top highlights from first two rounds
Loading comments...