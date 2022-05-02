 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brotherhood Playoff Action: Grayson Over Jayson & Memphis Falls To Golden State

0-2 for Sunday

By JD King
/ new
Celtics vs Bucks
BOSTON, MA - November 12: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) presses into Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) as the Celtics take on the Bucks at the Garden on November 12, 2021 
Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

In Sunday's Brotherhood Playoff Action, Golden State beat Memphis to take a 1-0 lead while Milwaukee took down the Boston Celtics to go up 1-0 in that series.

Playing against a historically great backcourt, Tyus Jones came off the bench and scored just two points in 12 minutes. But odds of playing against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson means you’d have to focus mostly on defense anyway.

In the earlier Jayson vs. Grayson game, Milwaukee won 101-89, holding Boston to 33.3 percent. Jayson Tatum was held to 21 points and just 6-18 from the floor.

For the Bucks, Grayson Allen finished with 11 points on 4-9 from the floor and 3-6 on threes. Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up a triple double with 24 points, 13 boards and 12 assists.

Speaking of Allen, we said a while back that Milwaukee fans would (eventually) forgive him for gutting Wisconsin in 2015 when they realized how hard he plays.

He still gets booed everywhere he goes and his teammates, hilariously, have decided to make that part of his daily routine. Call it desensitization therapy.

