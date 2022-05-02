 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: Draymond Green Has The Most Fun Ejection In Recent Memory

What a blast that guy can be.

By JD King
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One
 MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MAY 01: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on May 01, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. 
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

We have always liked Draymond Green. When he came out of Michigan State, he just seemed like such a winner. Couldn’t believe he fell to the second round.

But life sometimes works out beautifully. He was taken by Golden State in 2012 and formed a dynamic core with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson that won three NBA titles not too long ago.

At 6-6, he’s managed to defend much bigger players since his college days. As much as Curry has been a revolutionary player, Green really has been too. His versatility is amazing, as is his heart.

A passionate player, he can at times get himself in trouble.

Sunday’s second-quarter ejection doesn’t really qualify as that but it was pretty amazing.

Green grabbed Brandon Clarke as Clarke went up for a shot, got a fist full of his jersey, and, honestly, kind of gently pulled him to the ground.

It was ruled a Flagrant 2 which means an automatic ejection.

And that’s when things got very, very Draymond.

Green skipped across the court and spoke to his teammates, then skipped back, encouraging the Memphis crowd to boo him.

They obliged, as he ran to the tunnel, inviting the abuse.

It didn’t matter.

The Warriors won a road game without a critical player, 117-116. In the process, they gave the Grizzlies a free lesson in toughness.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...