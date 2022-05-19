YouTube Gold: Allen Iverson

Despite blinding talent, Allen Iverson never had a particularly easy path. A brilliant basketball and football talent in high school - he had a serious future at quarterback if he had wanted to pursue it - his career was nearly ended before it began when he was accused of being involved in a bowling-alley brawl.

He was convicted too, and none of it made sense nor was fair. Fortunately Gov. Douglas Wilder granted him clemency after four months and he was a free man.

After two years at Georgetown, Iverson went to the NBA where he began to dazzle as one of the greatest little men in the history of the game.

He began to do things like what you see in this video. For a guy that size - he is just 6-0 - to dominate was phenomenal.

Iverson’s career started to wind down after Philadelphia traded him to Denver in 2006. He has lived through a lot of painful things and, as we saw on the court, has been nothing if not resilient. He’s been out of the league since 2010 but he was idolized by many of today’s players and remains an icon of the game.