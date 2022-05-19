More On Joey Baker’s Departure

Just a follow-up to Wednesday’s surprise announcement of Joey Baker’s decision to transfer. As it turns out, he made his decision after the transfer portal closed so he’ll have to ask for a waiver and while it’s not a big deal it is the NCAA, so who knows.

We also have no idea where he might be off to but if playing time is a motivation, then he’ll transfer down.

And he’ll probably do pretty well.

We don’t know if the fact that AJ Green a potential transfer from Northern Iowa is on campus is a factor but it could be.

Whatever it is, we hope he enjoys his final year of college basketball. Here are some links about his decision.