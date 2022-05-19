Dick Vitale Has A Preference For the 2022 NBA Draft

ESPN’s Dick Vitale, who recently kicked cancer’s ass for the second time, and both late in life (we just thought we’d work that in), has some thoughts about the draft and who is, if not necessarily the best talent, certainly the most ready to go from Day One: Paolo Banchero.

Here’s what Dickie V had to say in a tweet:

I LOVE the top 3 PTPERS but to me the most ready physically & skill wise is ⁦@Pp_doesit

⁩PAOLO BANCHERO is ready today to be an impact rookie . Can score in multiple ways & has the strength to endure the contact in the @NBA

Vitale isn't always right but he has a good basic understanding of the game and has, we think, kept up with the changes in the game.

Even for us lay people, it’s pretty obvious that, of the projected top picks, Banchero is the furthest along. That’s not really the question. The draft really comes down to a couple of basic things every time: 1) how good/promising is the player and 2) how will he fit?

To an extent, Chet Holmgren is a risk because of his very slight frame and Jabari Smith is a risk because his skill set isn't as far along as either Banchero or Holmgren.

Currently, the Sporting News mock draft has Banchero at #1, Smith at #2 and Holmgren at #3.