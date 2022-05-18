DBR Podcast # 423 - Joey Jumps

It came as a shock on Wednesday when it was announced that Joey Baker had entered the transfer portal and would be looking elsewhere for his final year of college basketball. Just weeks ago, Joey had confirmed to the world that he planned to finish his career as a Blue Devil. So, what made him change his mind?

The DBR Podcast gang have a few theories, one of which is that Duke appears to be homing in on a big time transfer who could play big minutes on the wing next season. That transfer is sharpshooting AJ Green, the reigning Mid-Continent Conference Player of the Year from Northern Iowa. He is taking a visit to Duke right now.

The Podcast crew also looks at the 5 Dukies currently at the NBA combine, trying to read any tea leaves about what the NBA is thinking about each of these guys, especially Trevor Keels, who has a big decision on the NBA Draft to make in the next week or two.

And the guys wrap things up with a brief conversation about Coach K’s big salary that was just reported this week. If anyone is worth $12+ million as a coach, it is the GOAT!