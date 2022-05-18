 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joey Baker To Enter Transfer Portal

We aren't disappointed in him at all, but we are that he won't be here anymore.

By JD King
Cal State Fullerton v Duke
 GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Joey Baker #13 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket against E.J. Anosike #24 of the Cal State Fullerton Titans during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We were surprised and sorry to see that Joey Baker has entered the transfer portal. We always felt like he was one of those guys who loved being at Duke and based on his statement, he really did.

But like a lot of guys, he would like to play more and transferring will obviously give him more opportunity.

No word yet on where he might head. Here is his statement:

“My four years at Duke have meant the world to me. I have grown immensely as a player, teammate, and most importantly as a person. The experiences I have been a part of will be memories that I carry with me for the rest of my life. The relationships I have built here are more meaningful than I could ever express, and the lessons have made me a better man. I want to thank every person within the program, but specifically Coach K and our coaching staff, for helping to make these past four years the best possible experience. You all have influenced me in ways few could understand. It’ll be an honor to receive my degree from Duke this summer and I look forward to the next stage of my career.”

