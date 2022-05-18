Joey Baker To Enter Transfer Portal

We were surprised and sorry to see that Joey Baker has entered the transfer portal. We always felt like he was one of those guys who loved being at Duke and based on his statement, he really did.

But like a lot of guys, he would like to play more and transferring will obviously give him more opportunity.

No word yet on where he might head. Here is his statement:

“My four years at Duke have meant the world to me. I have grown immensely as a player, teammate, and most importantly as a person. The experiences I have been a part of will be memories that I carry with me for the rest of my life. The relationships I have built here are more meaningful than I could ever express, and the lessons have made me a better man. I want to thank every person within the program, but specifically Coach K and our coaching staff, for helping to make these past four years the best possible experience. You all have influenced me in ways few could understand. It’ll be an honor to receive my degree from Duke this summer and I look forward to the next stage of my career.”