Playoff Brotherhood Watch: Boston Falls To Miami In Eastern Conference Final Game 1

Jayson Tatum had a solid overall offensive night against Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals opener, but Boston was missing two players and Jimmy Butler had a phenomenal game.

Butler scored 41, including 27 in the second half, to pace Miami to a 118-107 win.

Tatum scored 29 but for the first time in this year’s playoffs, heard some criticism, including, notably, from Boston coach Ime Udoka, who said this: “Having Marcus [Smart] and Al [Horford] might have helped, because they settle us down, but it wasn’t really just that. And it wasn’t our young guys, Payton [Pritchard] and Aaron [Nesmith]. But it was our veterans Jayson and Jaylen who let it get away from us.”

Miami just ripped Boston in the third, 39-14, and the Celtics never recovered.

Tatum also had seven turnovers.

He took responsibility for the loss,saying afterwards that “I’ll take the blame for that. I’ve got to lead better. I’ve got to play better. Especially in those moments.”

We’ll see what they learned in Game 2 on Thursday.