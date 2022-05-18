NBA Draft Lottery: Orlando Leaning Towards Jabari Smith With #1 Pick?

The NBA Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night and Orlando walked way with the prize. But what will they do with the #1 pick?
The Orlando Sentinel thinks they’ll go for Auburn’s Jabari Smith.
It’s not clear where Oklahoma City will go but they have great choices too. Paolo Banchero would be a nice fit as would Chet Holmgren. Putting Banchero with Josh Giddings would be fascinating.
There’s a chance that either Mark Williams or AJ Griffin could conceivably rejoin Banchero in OKC as the Thunder also have the #12 pick.
CBS has Mark Williams going to Charlotte at #13.
CBS also has Wendell Moore going to Milwaukee at #24 where he might team up with Grayson Allen and certainly Giannis Antetokounmpo.
It’s not clear at this point that Trevor Keels is a first-round pick but he could be. And even if he’s not, he could be a very alluring second round pick.
We’ll get a better idea of who likes who as the draft process unfolds.
