Duke Offers Cooper Flagg & The Boozer Twins

Central Maine is hardly a hot spot for basketball talent. We honestly had to look to see who had gotten to the NBA. Best so far: Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat.

Who knew?

Flagg has blown up as quickly as anyone we can remember. UCLA is sniffing. We’re sure Kentucky is too. Michigan has offered. And now, Duke has too. And that’s a bit different.

First, it’s really aggressive. We think Mike Krzyzewski offered DeMarcus Nelson when he was a sophomore but it was a rarity for him to offer that early.

Flagg is a 15-year-old freshman.

And it also may be different for the other schools in this regard: Flagg has said that Duke is his “dream school.”

Duke has also offered the Boozer twins. If that name rings a bell, well, it should: their dad is Duke great Carlos.

His sons, Cameron and Cayden, are twins although apparently not identical as Cameron is listed anywhere from 6-8 to 6-10 while Cayden is listed between 6-2 and 6-4.

Flagg also has a twin brother, Ace. Both will be at Montverde next season. The Boozers go to Christopher Columbus High but - and we stress we don’t have any idea or inside information - we could see them transferring to Montervde too.