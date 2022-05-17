Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum And The Celtics Face Miami For The Eastern Conference Title

With Brotherhood member Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat set to start the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night, Kurt Helin says there three main things to look for:

How the Jimmy Butler/Jayson Tatum matchup plays out. Can Miami score in the halfcourt against Boston’s impressive defense? Can Miami defend Boston’s hot three point shooting?

We would add a fourth and fifth: can a team with seven guys over 30 keep playing at a high level? And a related question - Miami has done a brilliant job of identifying undervalued players who fit the Heat culture. Think Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Haywood Highsmith.

But they’re taking a team which is older and at least on paper less talented against one of the better teams in basketball.

Really, it’s very similar to what Jim Larranaga, now at the University of Miami did at George Mason, where he found guys who were a little too small or too slow to be major targets. But they could play.

This is going to be a fascinating series and one that may further propel Tatum into the highest level of NBA stardom.