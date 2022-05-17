 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Coach K Made A Great Living From Duke

What a banner year for personal income

By JD King
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Two
 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Former Duke Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski looks on before Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In case you were wondering, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will head into retirement with a nice cushion: in 2020, Coach K made $13.7 million.

The breakdown is partly salary, partly bonus, partly various stuff and partly deferred income from previous years.

Any way you look at it, it’s good money.

And in a competitive market, Duke has to keep to compete. And not just with other college programs either - Quite a few NBA teams have made (unsuccessful) runs at Krzyzewski over the years.

Here’s what Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said: “Mike Krzyzewski is the most successful college basketball coach in history whose record and accomplishments will probably never be matched. Coach K’s compensation has always reflected his strong commitment to athletic and academic success for 42 years at Duke, and his extensive and impactful service to the university, the community and the country. This report includes a one-time payment of deferred compensation … that was accrued over prior years. It also includes compensation that was paid out in 2020 but was also reported on a prior (return) when it was accrued.”

Time to get that new coach for the beach house!

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...