Coach K Made A Great Living From Duke

In case you were wondering, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will head into retirement with a nice cushion: in 2020, Coach K made $13.7 million.

The breakdown is partly salary, partly bonus, partly various stuff and partly deferred income from previous years.

Any way you look at it, it’s good money.

And in a competitive market, Duke has to keep to compete. And not just with other college programs either - Quite a few NBA teams have made (unsuccessful) runs at Krzyzewski over the years.

Here’s what Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said: “Mike Krzyzewski is the most successful college basketball coach in history whose record and accomplishments will probably never be matched. Coach K’s compensation has always reflected his strong commitment to athletic and academic success for 42 years at Duke, and his extensive and impactful service to the university, the community and the country. This report includes a one-time payment of deferred compensation … that was accrued over prior years. It also includes compensation that was paid out in 2020 but was also reported on a prior (return) when it was accrued.”

