With NBA Draft Lottery Set, Duke’s Draft Candidates Have A Better Idea Of Their Futures

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery order is set and now Duke’s contingent - Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, Mark Williams, Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels - can start to contemplate their possible futures.

For Banchero, it’ll almost certainly be Orlando, OKC or Houston. He may not be first, but he won’t fall too far.

The New York Knicks, as usual, are disappointed, getting to just the 11th pick. The Thunder could conceivably trade up to #1 if the Magic are flexible about whoever they’re picking. With the #2 and #12 picks. OKC has something to offer.

Then again, Orlando may really like Paolo Banchero or one of the other top four players, and be reluctant to give that up.

Duke’s AJ Griffin offers intelligence and great shooting while Mark Williams is an outstanding interior defender and a guy who can really run the court.

All three will be drafted as premium players. Moore and Keels are going to be drafted for versatility and their success, to an extent, will depend on their ability to adapt to what a team needs.

We’ll have a closer look later.