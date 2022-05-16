YouTube Gold: Patrick vs. Michael At The Rim

Michael Jordan’s greatness is unquestioned. Some people may not necessarily rank him #1 all-time. You can make arguments for Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson or LeBron James. No one with eyes could doubt his greatness though.

He was a spectacular talent, capable of doing nearly anything on the court and with a near pathological drive to win at everything. The Bulls were so worried about it that they wouldn’t let Jordan lift with Horace Grant because they thought that Jordan would hurt himself trying to out-lift Grant.

It’s just who he is.

We’ve all seen the clips of phenomenal winning plays but like everyone, Jordan failed at times. At one point, he taunted Muggsy Bogues and paid for it.

And on this play, he took it up against one of the best big men of his era and indeed any era, Patrick Ewing.

Before his mobility faded, Ewing was an incredible presence in the post and on this play, he goes up and blocks Jordan’s jump attempt.

Not only did he do that, but he came down with it and started the fast break. Very few big men in the history of the game were capable of that sequence.