Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Down To One

In the end, it wasn’t that close really.
In the final Jayson vs. Grayson game of the playoffs
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics blew out Milwaukee Bucks 109-81.
At the half, Boston was up 48-43. In the second half, the Celtics just pulled away. Milwaukee just didn’t have enough help for Giannis Antekokounmpo.
Tatum had a solid game but it wasn’t as explosive as he has been. Then again, he didn’t need to be.
He had plenty of help.
Boston thus moves on to face Miami and the Heat have the home-court advantage. It’s a very different sort of team and challenge.
However, we’d think the Celtics would be favored and we’d expect a finals matchup with the C’s and the Golden State Warriors.
If Boston doesn't win the title, you can’t talk about Tatum’s place in the franchise’s storied history because you really have to win titles to get into that club.
But if they do, you can and that’s an interesting question.
The first thing is that he’s still so young and will presumably play at a high level for a long time to come.
But leaving that aside for the moment, where would he rank?
Clearly he’d be behind Bill Russell and Larry Bird. He’d probably be behind Kevin McHale, Dave Cowens and John Havlicek too.
But if he wins titles and continues to improve, Tatum has a chance to move into third place. And with Boston, that’s really saying something.
- As Boston advances to the next round, Jayson Tatum’s cards fly off the shelves.
- Celtics news: Jayson Tatum cards blast off as Boston advances
- Jayson Tatum prepares for Miami Heat after tough series vs. Bucks
- Assist of the Night: Jayson Tatum
- Boston Celtics look like championship favorites after two NBA playoff rounds
- Jayson Tatum makes his Celtics teammates better and that is why he has cracked the code for true NBA superstardom
- Jayson Tatum, Mac Jones Hug It Out After Celtics’ Game 7 Win
- Jayson Tatum Assist of the Night:
- What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics’ Game 7 win
- “Kevin Durant was more efficient than Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Celtics”
- Full Boston Celtics – Miami Heat 2022 NBA Eastern Conference finals schedule out
- Jayson Tatum: “It only gets tougher”
- Giannis Antetokounmpo salutes Jayson Tatum, told Celtics star to keep ‘playing great, lead his team to, hopefully, a championship
- Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, said he’s going to go swimming in Miami after Celtics’ Game 7 win over Bucks
- Celtics’ Jayson Tatum appeared to call Grayson Allen a [expletive] during Game 7 win over Bucks
- Jayson Tatum Cools Off In Game 717 seconds ago
- Jayson Tatum reaches superstar status as Boston Celtics reach ECF
- Hochman: First Durant, then Antetokounmpo, St. Louisan Tatum knocks out stars as own star rises
Loading comments...