Marshall Plumlee Update: The Big Guy Makes A Big Move

Marshall Plumlee may be the most interesting Blue Devil ever. He came to Duke the least talented of the three Plumlee brothers, Mason and Miles far more gifted. They both won a national title too.

Least talented perhaps but most ferocious. No one played harder or maxed out his talent more than Marshall Plumlee.

In 2015, when Jahlil Okafor arrived, Plumlee willingly let him take the starting center spot.

Good decision: he became the third Plumlee to win a national championship.

The next year he took over the starting spot and was solid enough to get a shot at the NBA. Which he took - but only for awhile.

After two years he decided to become America’s tallest Army Ranger.

And now?

Now he’s been accepted at Harvard Business School. Given everything he’s done in his life and that he’s surpassed expectations at every turn, we’re sure he will at Harvard too.