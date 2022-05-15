People are still trying to put Jayson Tatum’s historical performance Friday in perspective. A lot of folks have weighed in but we’re sure for Tatum, nothing says validation like tweets from your colleagues. Check out what Damian Lillard said: That boy @jaytatum0 sumn else. Bra from “parts unknown” lol.

His game Friday was certainly other-worldly. We liked him at Duke, we realized that he was affected by injury and that we weren’t seeing the real deal, but this? We never expected this.

Imagine if he and Harry Giles had been healthy in 2016-17.

Sunday we will see Game 7 of Boston vs. Milwaukee. Tatum’s rivalry with Giannis Antetokounmpo hit an amazing level Friday. If it hits that level again, the NBA is going to have something to market that they haven’t had in some time.

Game time is 3:30 on ABC.

