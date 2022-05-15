Duke Recruiting: A Potential Target?

As most of you know, new Duke coach Jon Scheyer has been on a phenomenal recruiting run since being named Duke’s next coach. He has a tremendous class coming in this fall and another in 2023, featuring Caleb Foster, Tyrese Proctor, Sean Stewart, Jared McCain and Mackenzie Mgbako.

Is there room for more?

Well if you look at that group, no one is over 6-8 (Mgbako and Stewart) and only Mgbako could conceivably play inside. And since he’s just 200 lbs. now, he’d probably rather not defend guys who are bigger and stronger on a full-time basis.

So a big guy could be pretty cool.

And given what we’ve seen so far from Scheyer, he’ll probably find one, if he hasn’t already with Christian Reeves, who will be on the team this year but who will likely redshirt. He has a chance to develop into a really good player.

But he may not be the only big man on the roster and here’s a name to keep an eye on: Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso.

A slender 6-11 center from Nigeria who plays for Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut, he’s obviously young and still learning. But he is clearly agile, has advanced skills and shoots well. He’s someone to pay attention to.