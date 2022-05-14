Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson vs. Grayson Game 6 But Tyus Jones Is Done

In Brotherhood Playoff Action, Boston turned back Milwaukee 108-95 to force game 7 while Memphis was eliminated by Golden State 110-96.
Tyus Jones didn’t have a great scoring game but he really burnished his reputation in the playoffs and plenty of teams are going to make a run at him over the summer.
He bowed out with seven points, eight assists and nine rebounds.
On to Boston-Milwaukee.
This game is going to be talked about a long time.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.
It wasn’t enough.
Jayson Tatum racked up 46 points, nine rebounds and four assists. And he went into Bird Mode when Milwaukee cut the lead to 85-81: he ripped off 11 straight points.
It brings back memories of Larry Bird vs. Dominique Wilkins and also sets up an amazing Sunday game 7.
- Jayson Tatum records a legacy game: 5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6
- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s 46 points force Game 7 against Milwaukee Bucks
- Tatum, Celtics Throw One More Haymaker to Send Epic Series vs. Bucks to Game
- Celtics Discuss Jayson Tatum’s 46-Point Performance in Game 6: ‘He went into another mode’
- Tatum and the Celtics win legendary duel against Antetokounmpo, Warriors clinch series against Grizzlies
- Celtics vs. Bucks score: Jayson Tatum explodes for 46 points to lead Boston to crucial Game 6 victory
- Celtics vs. Bucks - Game Recap - May 13, 2022
- Celtics vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Jayson Tatum erupts for 46 points to lead Boston to crucial Game 6 victory.
- NBA playoffs: Klay Thompson leads Warriors’ clincher vs. Grizzlies
- Draymond Green gives Tyus Jones ‘too small’ gesture after Game 6 layup
- NBA Playoff Player Prop Picks From Beyond the Arc: Trust Tyrus Jones to Cash in
- NBA DFS Picks: PrizePicks Player Props and Parlay, 5/13
- The Clippers should roll out the red carpet for Tyus Jones
- Grizzlies rout Warriors to avoid elimination, force Game 6
- Tyus Jones’ offseason will show which NBA teams are paying attention
- Knicks potential free agent target Tyus Jones’ stock rises in Ja Morant’s absence
Loading comments...