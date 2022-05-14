Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson vs. Grayson Game 6 But Tyus Jones Is Done

In Brotherhood Playoff Action, Boston turned back Milwaukee 108-95 to force game 7 while Memphis was eliminated by Golden State 110-96.

Tyus Jones didn’t have a great scoring game but he really burnished his reputation in the playoffs and plenty of teams are going to make a run at him over the summer.

He bowed out with seven points, eight assists and nine rebounds.

On to Boston-Milwaukee.

This game is going to be talked about a long time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

It wasn’t enough.

Jayson Tatum racked up 46 points, nine rebounds and four assists. And he went into Bird Mode when Milwaukee cut the lead to 85-81: he ripped off 11 straight points.

It brings back memories of Larry Bird vs. Dominique Wilkins and also sets up an amazing Sunday game 7.