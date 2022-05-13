 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Gets Five Invitations To The NBA Draft Combine

A good year continues

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 26 Duke at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Duke Blue Devils Forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Duke Blue Devils Center Mark Williams (15) and Duke Blue Devils Forward AJ Griffin (21) and Duke Blue Devils Guard Trevor Keels (1) and Duke Blue Devils Forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) huddle at a break during the first half of the College Basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange on February 26, 2022, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY.
Invitations to the NBA Draft Combine went out Thursday and Duke got five, more than anyone except the G-League. Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, Wendell Moore, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels are all invited.

A few other schools got multiple invites: Gonzaga was close to Duke with four: Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, Andrew Nemhard and Julian Strawther. Baylor got Kendall Brown, Matthew Mayer and Jeremy Sochan. Sochan in particular has been getting a lot of buzz. Arizona got Dalen Terry, Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin.

No one has to go of course. Players routinely skip it if they feel like they have nothing to lose.

Still, it’s pretty cool that Duke has five invitations. Future recruits will certainly notice.

