Duke Gets Five Invitations To The NBA Draft Combine

Invitations to the NBA Draft Combine went out Thursday and Duke got five, more than anyone except the G-League. Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, Wendell Moore, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels are all invited.

A few other schools got multiple invites: Gonzaga was close to Duke with four: Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, Andrew Nemhard and Julian Strawther. Baylor got Kendall Brown, Matthew Mayer and Jeremy Sochan. Sochan in particular has been getting a lot of buzz. Arizona got Dalen Terry, Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin.

No one has to go of course. Players routinely skip it if they feel like they have nothing to lose.

Still, it’s pretty cool that Duke has five invitations. Future recruits will certainly notice.