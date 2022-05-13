 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Miami Formula 1 Update: Brundle Apologizes To Banchero And Mahomes

As one of the odder sports stories of the spring winds down

By JD King
/ new
Clemson v Duke
 DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 25: Paolo Banchero #5 and Wendell Moore Jr. #0 of the Duke Blue Devils react after Banchero’s basket in the closing seconds of their win against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 25, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 71-69.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

A lot of you saw the video from Miami where Formula 1 announcer Martin Brundle followed Duke’s Paolo Banchero through a crowded street promising to introduce his presumably British audience to...Patrick Mahomes.

He started to interview Banchero, thinking he was Mahomes. Eventually someone in studio whispered into his earpiece that it was not, in fact, Mahomes.

As we said earlier, basketball is not a big deal in Great Britain so maybe it’s an understandable mistake.

Whatever anyone thinks, Brundle was decent enough to apologize, even if he did stick it at the end of this column without context or explanation.

He also said he hates doing gridwalks. Wonder why.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...