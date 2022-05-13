Miami Formula 1 Update: Brundle Apologizes To Banchero And Mahomes

A lot of you saw the video from Miami where Formula 1 announcer Martin Brundle followed Duke’s Paolo Banchero through a crowded street promising to introduce his presumably British audience to...Patrick Mahomes.

He started to interview Banchero, thinking he was Mahomes. Eventually someone in studio whispered into his earpiece that it was not, in fact, Mahomes.

As we said earlier, basketball is not a big deal in Great Britain so maybe it’s an understandable mistake.

Whatever anyone thinks, Brundle was decent enough to apologize, even if he did stick it at the end of this column without context or explanation.

He also said he hates doing gridwalks. Wonder why.