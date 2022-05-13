Miami Formula 1 Update: Brundle Apologizes To Banchero And Mahomes

A lot of you saw the video from Miami where Formula 1 announcer Martin Brundle followed Duke’s Paolo Banchero through a crowded street promising to introduce his presumably British audience to...Patrick Mahomes.
He started to interview Banchero, thinking he was Mahomes. Eventually someone in studio whispered into his earpiece that it was not, in fact, Mahomes.
As we said earlier, basketball is not a big deal in Great Britain so maybe it’s an understandable mistake.
Whatever anyone thinks, Brundle was decent enough to apologize, even if he did stick it at the end of this column without context or explanation.
He also said he hates doing gridwalks. Wonder why.
- Paolo Banchero Mistaken for Patrick Mahomes at Miami Grand Prix
- F1 Commentator’s Mistake Of Confusing Paolo Banchero With Patrick Mahomes Noticed By Fans
- Martin Brundle offers ‘sincere apologies’ to Patrick Mahomes and Paolo Banchero over gaffe
- Martin Brundle says he hates his F1 gridwalks after Miami GP debacle
- WATCH: Formula 1 Reporter Mistakes Duke Star For Patrick Mahomes
- WATCH: Formula 1 Reporter Mistakes Duke Star For Patrick Mahomes
- Why Miami GP will leave all in its wake – including Melbourne
- F1 reporter Martin Brundle confuses Paolo Banchero with Patrick Mahomes at Miami Grand Prix
- Watch F1 Reporter Martin Brundle Chase Down NBA Draft Prospect Paolo Banchero For An Interview
Loading comments...