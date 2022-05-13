An Interesting Use Of Social Media By Arkansas

So far, just as it its on the court and in legacy media, Duke has been the dominant college basketball program when it comes to social media. The Blue Devils social media team has been incredibly sharp and proactive and generally ahead of the curve.

The one exception to that has been that Mike Krzyzewski was never that active personally, so when you see this list of coaches who were most active in April, you won’t see his name and it’s probably too soon to see Jon Scheyer listed.

So check back for that.

However, Arkansas’s Eric Musselman is listed and listed first. And interestingly, and quite intelligently we’d say, the Arkansas AD is letting fans vote on what his title should be.

Don’t get carried away - his official title apparently is Eric Musselman, Head Coach/Director of Marketing.”

After Musselman asked if he could keep both for another year, AD Hunter Yurachek let fans vote on it.

Why not? It’s silly, it’s fun, and it gets people involved. Great move.

On a fascinating side note, in the link you’ll see the coaches who got the most interactions in April. Musselman has lapped the field by a 3-1 factor over his closest competitor.

And who is that?

Coming in ahead of Frank Martin (Rhode Island) Juwan Howard (Michigan), Dennis Gates (Missouri), John Calipari (Kentucky), Ed Cooley (Providence), Mark Adams (Texas Tech), Scott Drew (Baylor), Bruce Pearl (Auburn) Quicky Rick Pitino (Iona) and, we think, Brad Underwood (Illinois) is NC Central’s Levelle Moton.

Every one of those guys is either at a major school in a power conference or was recently. We’re not sure exactly who Moton and Central did that, but would love to know.