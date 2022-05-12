YouTube Gold: James Worthy

When James Worthy was in high school of course, there were no recruiting web sites. You could get newsletters but most people caught wind of recruits like Worthy in the back of magazines like Street & Smith.

You’d get a black and white photo and a capsule and that’s about it.

We found an old issue a while back from his senior year and about Worthy, basically it just said that he was a man among boys.

That was true in college too: at UNC, Worthy was an amazing presence. After UNC won the 1982 national title, he turned pro and was picked #1 by the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was almost unfair. The Lakers won the 1982 NBA title and then added the perfect player to that team.

At 6-9, Worthy could run like few could and Magic Johnson made him his favorite target on the break. That team was simply lethal and Worthy, with incredible speed, took them to another level.

He was voted to both the 50th and 75th NBA teams. The fact that he played with Magic and Kareem, to an extent, overshadowed his greatness, but when you watch him run the break, no one has ever done it better.