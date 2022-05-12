Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tops Grayson And Memphis Goes Full Zanos

In Wednesday night’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, Milwaukee nipped Boston 110-107 in the Jayson vs. Grayson game and Memphis...well we’ll get back to Memphis.
Arguably Boston should have won. The Celtics had a chance to go up one with 8.1 to go but Jrue Holiday made a sensational defensive play, blocking Marcus Smart and then controlling the loose ball. Then when Boston had one last chance to tie after some free throws, Holiday stripped Smart with 1.0 left. Amazing clutch performance.
Jayson Tatum finished with 34 points. He also had six rebounds and four assists.
For his part, Allen had just eight points, two rebounds and five assists - and of course, the win.
Milwaukee is now up 3-2.
As for Memphis...good googledy goo!
Ja Morant is out and the rest of the team doesn’t seem to care: the Grizzlies had a 55 point lead over the Golden State Freakin’ Warriors.
The Grizzlies held Draymond Green to five points, Steph Curry to 14 and Klay Thompson to 19.
No one would say that Tyus Jones can fully replace Morant, but he showed at Duke that he has, well, big Stones.
That was the case here too.
Against one of the great players in NBA history, Jones shot 8-12, 4-6 on threes and passed out nine assists.
In 24 minutes.
It was a brilliant performance by Jones and the entire team.
Not to mention stunning. Golden State is still up 3-2 and has a lot going for it in this series, but they’re going to have to earn it.
