 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DBR Podcast # 422 - Let’s Dive Into The Mailbag!

Some good stuff this time.

By JD King
/ new
Duke University vs West Virginia University, 2010 NCAA National Seminfinals
 College Basketball: NCAA Final Four: Duke fan with sign HOBBITS LOVE THE SCHEYER during game vs West Virgina. Indianapolis, IN 4/3/2010
Set Number: X83998 TK1 R1 F3

Donald, Jason, and Sam dive into the DBR Podcast mailbag for some questions to ponder about the future of Duke basketball. Up first is a question about how new coach Jon Scheyer will be different from the now-retired Coach K. The DBR Podcast gang also dive into some rival teams and answer the question, “which team in college basketball would you hate to be a fan of?”

The guys also discuss which Dukie from our long, illustrious history would you count on to get a bucket, grab a rebound, make two free throws, and other key aspects of winning a basketball game. This episode of the podcast has a little bit of everything and even includes a bit of a movie review at the end as Jason Evans tells us about a film he recently saw that may be one of the best sequels in Hollywood history!

So turn on, tune in, or something like that. Just enjoy!

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...