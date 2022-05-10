Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Boston Wins, Memphis Just Misses

In Monday night’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, Boston took out Milwaukee 116-108 and Golden State nipped Memphis 101-98.

In the Jayson vs. Grayson game, Jayson Tatum bounced back from a poor outing Saturday with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Allen, who moved back into the starting lineup, finished with seven points, two rebounds and one assist.

Boston tied the series 2-2.

Tyus Jones started for Memphis as well since Ja Morant is out and had a great game. He racked up 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes.

Memphis led for much of the game before the Warriors came back and pulled out the win late to go up 3-1.