Sunday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action: Jayson vs. Grayson

There was no NBA action Saturday but the Brotherhood returns to action with a twist on Sunday afternoon as former Duke teammates Jayson Tatum, emerging as a potentially historic Celtic, and Grayson Allen, now a Milwaukee Buck, square off in the Eastern Semifinals.
The Bucks come to Boston without Khris Middleton, who is likely out for the entire series with an MCL sprain.
This gives Allen a chance to step up which he’s done several times this season. We knew he would get some guff from Bucks fans, not least of all because he played such a prominent role in Duke’s 2015 NCAA championship win over the Badgers, but we also thought once they saw how hard he played, they’d come around.
And they have.
Middleton is a major loss for Milwaukee, but the Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka the Greek Freak, who so dazzled the world in last year’s playoffs.
Game Time is 1:00 on ABC.
