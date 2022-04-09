YouTube Gold: Mars In 4K

Mars has been in the news a lot lately. Between Elon Musk’s plans to send people to the red planet and the work that NASA has done with the various rovers, most recently Perseverance which packs a drone and Mars is as much on our brains as it has ever been.

Curiosity and Perseverance are the only rovers currently active - Spirit and Opportunity are no longer operating. The video is complied from images taken by Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity before Percy arrived.

What you will see here is that NASA has merged these videos together and Mars is much more like earth than we have ever seen.

Some of the scenes here you could imagine walking out on a front porch much like you might in the American West and enjoying the afternoon.

Obviously that would be easier with an oxygen-rich atmosphere and Mars is much colder than earth. The temperatures at some points gets up to 70F but it also goes as low as -221F.

We have a long ways to go before we can hope to live there, much less terraform the planet into something more hospitable. But this sort of video makes it look like a place people could eventually get used to.