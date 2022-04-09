Duke Recruiting: Mackenzie Mgbako Video

When Duke garnered a commitment from Mackenzie Mgbako Friday evening, it was cool on several fronts.

Obviously Duke gained a highly promising recruit and is putting together another glittering class.

Mgbako has described himself as a point forward which fits into who Jon Scheyer seems to be re-imagining Duke Basketball.

And what’s striking about this video is something very simple: there’s almost no dunking. And as you probably know, mix tapes are all about dunks.

Instead, what we see is a guy who shoots and passes brilliantly. We’re sure he can dunk too, but at least here, doesn’t much.

He’s going to be interesting, particularly with other talented passers on the roster.