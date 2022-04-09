 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Recruiting: Mackenzie Mgbako Video

Looks like Coach Scheyer has landed a gem

By JD King
Nike Hoop Summit
PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 08: MacKenzie Mgbako #6 of World Team smiles before the game between USA Team and World Team during the Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 08, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
When Duke garnered a commitment from Mackenzie Mgbako Friday evening, it was cool on several fronts.

Obviously Duke gained a highly promising recruit and is putting together another glittering class.

Mgbako has described himself as a point forward which fits into who Jon Scheyer seems to be re-imagining Duke Basketball.

And what’s striking about this video is something very simple: there’s almost no dunking. And as you probably know, mix tapes are all about dunks.

Instead, what we see is a guy who shoots and passes brilliantly. We’re sure he can dunk too, but at least here, doesn’t much.

He’s going to be interesting, particularly with other talented passers on the roster.

