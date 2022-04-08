A Good Collection Of Tyrese Proctor Video

Tyrese Proctor announced for Duke Thursday and, as we discussed earlier, that may have given Duke the top recruiting class in 2023.

If that holds up, that means that Jon Scheyer will have racked up the #1 recruiting class two years in a row - before he has even coached a game.

When you think about it, that’s pretty amazing.

For his part, Proctor is an intriguing recruit. He’s a tallish point guard at 6-4, shoots well and has great instincts as a passer.

Guys should really being on his team.

As we saw earlier this week, Scheyer is looking to add guys who are smart passers and cutters and who, we’d suppose, are fairly creative.

As you’ll see in this video, and in the ones below, he’s going to be good. His father, Roderick, is from Mississippi and played at Ole Miss from 1990-1994.