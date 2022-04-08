Duke Recruiting: Two In Two Days For Scheyer?

With Tyrese Proctor hopping in the big blue truck Thursday, Jon Scheyer will next metaphorically cruise up I-95 to see if Mackenzie Mgbako wants to catch a ride to Durham Friday afternoon.

Duke is widely seen as a heavy favorite for Mgbako, who will announce Friday at 9:00 pm.

The Crystal Ball has seven predictions for Duke and all with high confidence.

So we’ll see about that soon enough.

A 6-8 forward with range and mobility, Mgbako is also considering Kentucky, Memphis and Ohio State.

If he does choose Duke, and especially just a day after Proctor did, Jon Scheyer’s program will get a promising player and also an undeniable sense of momentum.

He would join Proctor, Caleb Foster and Sean Stewart for another dynamite class of Blue Devils.

And then you can watch this again too.

The standard caveat applies: he hasn’t announced yet so there’s no point in getting too worked up. However, as we also say, we like to look at other sites to get a sense of how they’re looking at it, and to judge from our pals at ASeaofBlue.com, they think it’s going to be Duke.