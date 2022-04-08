Chronicle Player Reviews: First Four

We haven’t linked to the Duke Chronicle’s annual review of players but it’s probably time to start.

So far they’ve done Jaylen Blakes, Bates Jones, Joey Baker and Theo John.

Blakes knew that he would not play much this year but showed good potential when he did. We were really pleased with what Duke got out of Bates Jones, who was really solid and at times played very well, albeit in small stretches.

Joey Baker didn't play much late but he’s always struck us as a guy who loves being a Blue Devil.

And we think Theo John really won a special place with Duke fans. He was only here for one year, but he embraced Duke and Duke embraced him back. We’ve had some solid transfers before, notably Roshown McLeod and Dahntay Jones, but we can’t recall Duke fans taking to one as much as they took to John. We wish he could have had more than one year here.