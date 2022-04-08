Duke Recruiting: With Another Five Star, Scheyer Is On An Epic Tear

Everyone was saying that Mackenzie Mgbako was absolutely going to commit to Duke Saturday night and that’s exactly what happened: the talented 6-8 forward from New Jersey said he knew Duke was the place for him and he will be in Durham in 2023.

That’s the second great class that Jon Scheyer has put together which is pretty amazing considering he won't start actually coaching until next fall.

Mgbako joins Tryese Proctor, Caleb Foster, Jared McCain and Sean Stewart in a tremendous class and of course who knows if that’s it?

The Brotherhood rolls on.