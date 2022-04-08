 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duke Recruiting: With Another Five Star, Scheyer Is On An Epic Tear

Just amazing

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Practice Day
 Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils associate head coach Jon Scheyer laughs during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. 
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was saying that Mackenzie Mgbako was absolutely going to commit to Duke Saturday night and that’s exactly what happened: the talented 6-8 forward from New Jersey said he knew Duke was the place for him and he will be in Durham in 2023.

That’s the second great class that Jon Scheyer has put together which is pretty amazing considering he won't start actually coaching until next fall.

Mgbako joins Tryese Proctor, Caleb Foster, Jared McCain and Sean Stewart in a tremendous class and of course who knows if that’s it?

The Brotherhood rolls on.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...