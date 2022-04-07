 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Recruiting: Two Days, Two Announcements Coming Up

It could be a spectacular stretch for new coach Jon Scheyer

By JD King
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 15 Spalding Hoophall Classic
SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 15: Mackenzie Mgbako of Gill St. Bernards (24) during the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Gill St. Bernards and Simeon Career Academy on January 15, 2022 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA
Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jon Scheyer has been Duke’s coach for less than a week. It’s so new that as of now, GoDuke.com hasn’t even listed him as head coach yet.

But he could be having a pretty great first week as two major recruits are set to announce, one on Thursday and one on Friday, and Duke looks to be in pretty good shape with both.

On Thursday, Australian Tyrese Proctor will announce at 4:00. A 6-4 guard, he is in the class of 2023.

And on Friday at 9:00 pm, Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-8 forward also in the class of 2023, will announce. And while you can and probably should ignore all projections and expectations in recruiting, Mgbako is widely seen as a Duke lean. A 6-8 five star recruit, Mgbako’s coach compares him to a young Kevin Durant.

