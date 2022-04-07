It’s Official - Mike Schrage Returns To Duke

Well it’s official: Elon coach Mike Schrage has returned to Duke Basketball - but not as we expected.

Rather than being named an assistant coach, Schrage will be a special assistant to new coach Jon Scheyer.

That of course means that Scheyer still has to hire two assistant coaches, one to replace himself and another to replace Nolan Smith, who has departed for Louisville.

We thought that perhaps the plan was to bring Schrage back as sort of an experienced head coach, somewhat similar to what Juwan Howard did at Michigan when he hired Phil Martelli.

Of course he could still fill that sort of a role as special assistant. The fact is, no one really knows yet what Scheyer’s plans and instincts are. We’ve all gotten so used to how Mike Krzyzewski does things that a new guy, with new ideas, is going to be an adjustment.

Next up: hiring assistants.