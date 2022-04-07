Now that the Duke season is over, we get to find out the winner of the Stats Game on Episode 414! Jason, Donald, and Sam are back together to go through the results of the Stats Game, beginning with a quick discussion on a technicality.

We then get into the different categories, from points per game to number of players to lead the team in scoring to number of 10-5-5 games for Wendell Moore. Jason is the defending champion of the Stats Game...will he defend his title this year, or did Sam or Donald have enough points to take the crown? Gotta listen to find out!

After the break, we discuss the incredible Coach K tribute video that the NCAA put out during the Final Four. It’s 10 minutes of just absolute incredible moments that will definitely make you tear up. It leads to the crew talking about their personal Coach K moments.

If you have your own Coach K personal memories, send them to us at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!