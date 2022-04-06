YouTube Gold: Jerry West On Steph Curry

Jerry West is as good a person to ask about basketball talent as there has ever been so when The Logo talks it’s generally a good idea to pay attention.

This video was posted this past November but we’re not sure when it was made.

In this one, West compares players of two very different eras, Pete Maravich and Steph Curry.

The reason we’re not sure how old it is is because after West says he’s the best shooter he’s ever seen he says he’s still going to get better.

You could conceivably still say it about Curry but we think the player you see now, at 34, is what he has become, which is pretty great. He’s at the peak of his game and likely to decline if anything. But even if he does, what a ride he’s taken basketball on since enrolling at Davidson.