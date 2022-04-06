 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jon Scheyer’s First Hire: Mike Schrage

As a good man returns to Cameron

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 11 Elon at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 11: Elon head coach Mike Schrage gestures from the bench during the NCAA basketball game between the Elon Phoenix and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 11th, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA.
Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jon Scheyer has made his first hire as Duke’s head coach - his first hire of any kind he confessed the other day - and it’s an interesting one: he’s bringing Mike Schrage back to Durham.

Schrage was a staffer for Mike Krzyzewski before Johnny Dawkins took him along to Stanford in 2008. Since then he’s worked at both Butler and Ohio State for Brad Holtmann, and most recently has coached at Elon. We think he was also a student manager for Bob Knight at Indiana.

Schrage brings head-coaching experience, West Coast recruiting knowledge and a great body of knowledge acquired from several masterful coaches. We wondered if Scheyer might not hire someone with experience. Schrage sounds like a smart move.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...