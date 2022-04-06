Jon Scheyer’s First Hire: Mike Schrage

Jon Scheyer has made his first hire as Duke’s head coach - his first hire of any kind he confessed the other day - and it’s an interesting one: he’s bringing Mike Schrage back to Durham.

Schrage was a staffer for Mike Krzyzewski before Johnny Dawkins took him along to Stanford in 2008. Since then he’s worked at both Butler and Ohio State for Brad Holtmann, and most recently has coached at Elon. We think he was also a student manager for Bob Knight at Indiana.

Schrage brings head-coaching experience, West Coast recruiting knowledge and a great body of knowledge acquired from several masterful coaches. We wondered if Scheyer might not hire someone with experience. Schrage sounds like a smart move.