DBR Podcast #413 - Good Luck, Nolan!

The national championship was played last night, but the first topic on this edition of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast is the expected departure of Nolan Smith to become the lead assistant coach at Louisville.

We are so sad to see Nolan leave, but we also understand why he is making this move. The DBR Podcast has some “inside” knowledge of what led Nolan to make this choice and there is a lot of logic behind it.

Plus, the podcast gang dives into the national championship game between Kansas and UNC. And while the guys have plenty of praise for the effort it took for UNC to get here, they also have at least a little bit of pleasure in reporting on the UNC choke job that included being the first team in history to blow a 15 point halftime lead.

Finally, after a break, the guys look to Duke’s future with a report on the McDonald’s All-Star game, featuring three future Dukies. The future so bright...