YouTube Gold: Paige Bueckers Has Some Serious Hops

We have immense respect for Paige Bueckers and how she plays basketball. Someone in the game - we think either Sue Bird or Diana Taurasi - said she was the best player in the world - last year as a freshman.

This year she had a serious injury to overcome and UConn of course lost to South Carolina on Sunday night, leading Bird and Taurasi, if you hadn’t heard, to make a number of off-color jokes involving the well-known South Carolina nickname (you can look it up).

Bueckers is no joke though. And as much as we admire her feel for the game, we never considered her to be a great leaper.

And to be fair, in this clip she doesn't exactly dunk, but she’s pretty close.

And look how many guys her size can’t.

It won’t surprise us if she can do it by the time she’s done at UConn.