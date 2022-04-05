 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday’s 2022 Final Four Linkage

And it’s a wrap.

By JD King
/ new
North Carolina v Kansas
 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

DUKE

EVERYTHING ELSE

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...