Monday’s 2022 Final Four Linkorama

DUKE
- Duke men’s basketball’s year didn’t end in a fairy tale. But this season has been about more than that
- Holding hands under a fluorescent sunset, Coach K at peace on other side of Duke career
- Duke’s Nolan Smith talking to Louisville about joining basketball staff, sources say
- Coach K spends his last moments as Duke’s leader consoling the players he loves
- ‘He does everything with his heart:’ Duke’s Coach K makes final bow about his team
- In New Orleans, the Final Four Is a Reason for a Much-Needed Party
EVERYTHING ELSE
- A fitting finale: UNC’s New Orleans history faces Kansas’ recent success against Heels
- Another top-10 foe awaits Tar Heels. How UNC matches up with Kansas in championship game
- Armando Bacot sprained ankle in UNC’s win over Duke. What he said ahead of title game
- UNC’s Armando Bacot: ‘My right foot would have to be cut off for me not to play tomorrow’
- UNC denies Duke in monumental Final Four theater, sets sights on NCAA title
- North Carolina’s Final Four win over Duke was most-watched men’s semifinal since 2017
- Why this KU run, at this particular time, means so much for a Kansas basketball team that sits 1 win shy of a national title
- North Carolina the final obstacle for Kansas on road to sixth national championship
- North Carolina assistant and Lawrence native Brad Frederick calls chance to take on Kansas program he grew up cheering for ‘unbelievable’
- UNC vs. Kansas for national title could be epic: From Dean to Roy and beyond, blue bloods have a deep history
- What comes after a ‘Miracle’? North Carolina hoping to avoid letdown after Final Four elation
- Final Four 2022: Big-time North Carolina-Kansas matchup may be decided by big-time bigs
- CBB Fans Calling Kansas-UNC National Championship Game the ‘Roy Williams Bowl’
Loading comments...