Scheyer Starts To Take The Reins As Louisville Hires A Duke Assistant

We don’t know what the details of Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement are, like when he formally steps down, but for all intents and purposes, it’s Jon Scheyer’s team now.

And that’s a huge change, as Scheyer clearly understands. There is a small but telling detail in the story from the Chicago Tribune: “He’s got his madness with all his papers everywhere,” Scheyer says of Coach K. “And I’ve got my iPad. It’s all right there.”

We have some thoughts on Scheyer’s ascent which we’ll post in a day or two.

Our first unsolicited advice: hope that iPad is backed up on the regular. And second, keep an eye on it when Louisville is around.

Speaking of Louisville, new coach Kenny Payne is making Scheyer’s assistant coach Nolan Smith one of his first recruits.

We understand Nolan’s connection to and love for Louisville and why he might want to take that job. But he also has built something for himself at Duke. He and Scheyer were teammates and now coach together. We love the vibe they have and Smith is a much-loved figure in Durham.

But working for Uncle Kenny (our phrase, not his) ...that’s a personal decision. He has to choose between, in essence, loyalties to different stages of his life. We don’t envy him that.

Update: he took the job. Our best wishes to Louisville’s new assistant.