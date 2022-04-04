YouTube Gold: We Can Work It Out

A lot of people by now have seen the Beatles documentary by Peter Jackson of Lord Of The Rings Fame.

He also did a fantastic documentary on World War I called They Shall Not Go Old. He restored video in both Get Back (the Beatles doc) and They Shall Not Grow Old and in both cases did something amazing. If you haven’t seen them you really should.

Get Back really showed the creative process the Beatles went through, even when the band was nearing the end of its amazing run.

Producer George Martin said that when they were together no one else could possibly understand what happened.

But in the case of Paperback Writer we have some idea: Paul McCartney’s aunt said she was getting sick of all the love songs and told him he should write something else.

He saw drummer Ringo Starr reading a book and got an idea thatevolved into Paperback Writer.

This video really captures something of the world’s biggest band evolving into a completely different direction: less than a year later, they would debut Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Three years and five albums later, they would be done. Their influence on music, and on culture, is still strong.