Zion Williamson “Can’t Wait” To Sign An Extension With The Pelicans

You remember that whole school-of-thought that had former Duke star Zion Williamson going to the Knicks as soon as he could?

Hope you didn’t put any money on that, because Williamson sounds really excited about sticking with the New Orleans Pelicans, with the former Duke star even saying “I couldn’t sign [an extension] fast enough.”

This puts a whole lot of stupid to rest, including the rumors that Williamson resents his franchise and just wants to get the hell out. As we pointed out earlier, if he felt like that, he probably wouldn’t have gone to as much trouble as he did to renovate the historical house he bought for his mother.

We’ve also talked before about our belief that Williamson tends to bond strongly with his teams. He did in high school, certainly did at Duke, and appears to have done so with his Pelicans as well.

And why not?

The Pels have a tremendous young core. Of the key players, only CJ McCollum is over 29. Fellow former Duke star Brandon Ingram is just 24, Jose Alvarado 24, Herb Jones 23, while Trey Murphy, Kira Lewis and Jaxson Hayes, and Williamson, are all just 21.

And they have a lottery pick. What happens if they move way up? Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren, for example, would be intriguing additions to this roster. What about Jaden Ivey or Jabari Smith?

There have been some dark clouds for New Orleans, to be sure, not least of all Williamson’s injury history. The future though remains incredibly bright.